FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society will be presenting the program “The Mount Washington Carriage Road and The Glen House” on May 18.
The program will be interpreted and presented by longtime Freedom Historical Society General Manager Howie Wemyss.
Using historic images and stories, Wemyss will relate the story of America’s oldest man-made attraction and the famous grand hotel at the base of Mount Washington.
The Glen House first appeared in 1852 and has gone through five iterations with its most recent being opened in September, 2018. The history of the hotel and the evolution of the Carriage Road into the Auto Road are intertwined and fascinating.
After growing up on the coast of Maine and spending winter weekends in the White Mountains, Howie attended Colorado State University before spending time in the Army. He moved to the mountains in the early 1970s and for many years ski patrolled at Wildcat while driving stages on the Mount Washington Auto Road in the summer.
His first full-time employment was managing the Mt. Washington Auto Road in 1987. In 1995, he was offered the additional responsibility of managing Great Glen Trails, the management company’s recreational branch.
After retiring in 2020, Wemyss rediscovered his passion for cross country skiing, hiking and travel. He remains active with the Mount Washington Observatory, Mount Washington Commission and the Glen House Hotel.
Members and the public are invited to register in advance to obtain access information for the free presentation by visiting freedomhistoricalsociety.org. Please join the Freedom Historical Society presentation at 7 p.m. on May 18 via Zoom
For questions or more information, call (603) 491-8347.
