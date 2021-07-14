FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society will be hosting the program “A History of Scarboro Road,” presented by John Harmon Perkins, on Wednesday, July 21, at 7 p.m. This online Zoom program is free and open to members of Freedom Historical Society and the public.
Scarboro Road has always held a fascination for Perkins — as a young boy, a teenager, a young adult, a husband, father and now grandfather. His memories and recollections are numerous and varied: entering a home that had a funeral parlor; hearing people called, “Cousin” but not knowing how they were related; a house that was moved from Scarboro Road to Old Portland Road; seeing a pond where the schoolhouse used to be; a brook running through the cellar to keep things cold; Saturday night summer cookouts at one residence with “The Road” invited and great fun making apple cider in October with “The Road.”
Back when time moved more slowly, one could walk down to Margie’s, Bob Stuart’s Store, or Whittaker’s Store. In more recent years, Perkins has recognized the richness of the heritage of family and friends, plus appreciating the historical interrelationships between residences. For example: What is the original relationship between 231, 349 and 338 Scarboro Road?
Don't miss this presentation if you love the history of the Town of Freedom, or if one or more of the following surnames is a part of your family heritage or of friends that you knew: Alexander, Bennett, Birnie, Barrett, Black, Bradbury, Bucknell, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Cleveland, Cuddy, Cunningham, Doe, Desharnais, Foss, Franke/McGarvey, French, Furbush, Gibbs 1, Gibbs 2, Glidden, Goff, Gordon, Halpern, Harmon 1, Harmon 2, Hatfield, Hodgdon, Kennedy/Morales, Kidder, Lamb/Steen, Lord, Lovering, Lozier, Marston, McDaniels, Meserve, Milliken, Mills, Nicholson, Perkins, Phelps, Philbrick, Rasquin, Sargent, Schluter, Sloboda/Dubroff, Smith, Towle 1, Towle 2, Towle 3, Truelove, Vernon, Warren, Watts, Wogan/Zampell, Works, Vallacenti, Youlden
Perkins is the seventh generation of the Harmon Family to live on Scarboro Road in Freedom. He is the author of “The History of the Freedom Club of Boston and New Hampshire, 75th Anniversary” and “The History of the Freedom Club of Boston, New Hampshire and the Beach Club, 100th Anniversary.”
As a genealogist, Perkins also has amassed a database of over 2600 individuals, including many from Freedom.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Freedom Historical Society and has compiled a forthcoming Freedom Historical Society publication which will inventory houses on Old Portland, Scarboro, Black, Phil and East Ridge Roads based on research under FHS auspices by Hillary Johnson.
Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register and receive log-in-instructions. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time.
For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
