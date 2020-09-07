FREEDOM — Freedom Historical Society in partnership through a grant from the New Hampshire Humanities, will be presenting “Digging Into Native History in New Hampshire” by Robert G. Goodby, Ph.D. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.
The presentation is a virtual program which will be held online using Zoom. Members of the society and the public are invited to register in advance to receive access information for the informative meeting. Sign in at freedomhistoricalsociety.org and follow the instructions to register. Join the Zoom meeting prior to the 7 p.m. start time.
Abenaki history has been reduced to near invisibility due to conquest by a conquering culture that placed little value on the Indian experience, leading to a strategy of self-preservation requiring many Abenaki to go “underground” concealing their true identities for generations thus avoiding discrimination and persecution. This program reveals archaeological evidence showing their deep presence here inches below the earth’s surface (with particular focus on the Lakes Region and Mount Washington Valley.)
Goodby is a professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. He holds a Ph.D. in anthropology from Brown University and has spent the last 30 years studying Native American archaeological sites in New England.
He is past president of the New Hampshire Archaeological Society, a former Trustee of the Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner, and served on the New Hampshire Commission on Native American Affairs. In 2010, he directed the excavations of four 12,000 year-old Paleoindian dwelling sites at the Tenant Swamp site in Keene.
For more information, call (603) 733-9307.
