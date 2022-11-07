BRIDGTON, Maine — First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, Deacons will be leading a Veterans Day worship service on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. that will include guest speakers, Kelly and Chris Roseberry, from the Travis Mills Foundation.
The foundation supports “recalibrated” veterans (a term coined by Travis Mills to signify his wounds have healed but he had to learn to live his “new normal.” Mills lost all four limbs) and their families through seven different programs that help to overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide rest and relaxation.
Kelly and Chris met when Chris was recovering from an injury he sustained in active duty that required part of his leg to be amputated. Kelly was a physical therapist working at Walter Reed Hospital and Chris was friends with some of her patients. The rest, as they say, is history. Now, more than a decade later, both work for the Travis Mills Foundation, an organization based in Mount Vernon, Maine.
The worship service will also include an original poem written by Drew Sanborn, along with prayers for veterans who are experiencing homelessness and mental health challenges, and prayers for a more peaceful future and an end to war.
The First Church Choir will sing under the leadership of Interim Music Director Debbie Owen and accompanied by Oren Varess. Sunday School is open for children of all ages and all are welcome, always.
First Church is an open and affirming church. Everyone is welcome.
The Rev. Emily C. Goodnow is the senior pastor and Lisa Burger is the associate pastor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.