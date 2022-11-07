BRIDGTON, Maine — First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, Deacons will be leading a Veterans Day worship service on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. that will include guest speakers, Kelly and Chris Roseberry, from the Travis Mills Foundation.

The foundation supports “recalibrated” veterans (a term coined by Travis Mills to signify his wounds have healed but he had to learn to live his “new normal.” Mills lost all four limbs) and their families through seven different programs that help to overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide rest and relaxation.

