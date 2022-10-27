CONWAY — The seventh annual Festival of Trees is Carroll County RSVP’s signature event lighting up Mount Washington Valley with the magic of the 2022 holiday season and offering a Christmas tradition for residents and visitors from near and far.
Settlers Green Outlet Village in North Conway, a major sponsor of the event, will be hosting the event for the second consecutive holiday season. The venue will be transformed into a vibrant and magical wonderland of Christmas elegance. This unique experience will run from Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., culminating with the tree drawings on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Festivities will include local entertainment and a complimentary cookie decorating station for children of all ages.
Admission is free for children under 12 and $10 for adults. Each paid admission includes 10 raffle tickets to bid on the holiday tree of your choice and additional raffle tickets are available at a cost of $10 for 25 tickets.
The tree raffle will be held on Sunday, Dec. 4, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the local non-profit, Carroll County RSVP, which provides essential non-emergency medical transportation service and Meals on Wheels delivery service to the aging, disabled, and veteran communities throughout Carroll County.
If you're considering "upgrading" your Christmas decorations or "downgrading" on your Christmas decorations, don't dump them, consider donating them to RSVP's Festival of Trees. Donations of artificial trees, lights and ornaments would be gladly accepted.
