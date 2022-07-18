CONWAY — The championship edition of Valley Food Fight is in the books, raising more than $4,000 for the Valley Promotions Member Organizations who participated.
Held on June 28 at Sweet Maple Cafe, six local chefs were supplied with three mystery ingredients and instructed to create a summer picnic, with a twist. The mystery ingredients, supplied by The Valley Originals and J-Town Deli, were Dave’s Gourmet Kettle Corn, Cannellini Beans and SPAM.
“What an amazing way to raise money for charities," Judge Seammus McGrath said. "The food was amazing, and I loved how they chose to use the secret ingredients. Who knew Spam could be so sweet.”
At the end of the event, 17-year-old Ella Fecteau was named the winner. Fecteau represented the Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship program, collecting a $1,000 prize for that organization.
“Never in a million years did I think I would win not only the first Valley Food Fight, but also the Championship," Fecteau said. "I’m so glad I got to take home the win for the Miss MWV Teen Scholarship fund after everything they’ve done for me. Everyone’s food was so amazing and I do not envy the judges who had to make that decision at all."
A recent graduate of Kennett High School, Ella is headed to Florida Gulf Coast University to major in theater design. Following her win, she joked, “Maybe it’s time for me to trade my sewing machine for a frying pan.”
She won the very first Valley Food Fight while holding the Miss MWV Teen 2021 title, serving a meal a pork cracklin’ and panko-crusted chicken, sliced over sesame orange dressed udon noodles, with a side of Asian cole slaw with purple cabbage, toasted almonds and sesame seeds. Her dessert was a strawberry jelly bean flavored biscuit with a fresh cherry and fresh strawberry ginger compote topped with fresh vanilla whipped cream.
In the championship round, Fecteau created a charcuterie board. For an appetizer she made a taquito with a roasted corn, habanero, bean salsa with fresh cilantro and crema fresco. The entree was a flatbread out of the kettle corn popcorn, topped with mozzarella, tomato, pickled onion, honey, balsamic reduction, mixed greens and fried spam, with a side of kidney bean hummus. Dessert was a maple “bacon” (spam) cupcake; all the butter in the cupcake was substituted for spam run off and maple syrup was substituted for sugar, with a maple butter cream and candied spam to top it all off.
“It was all amazing," Judge Matteo Lentini said. "Spam and kettle corn as a mystery ingredients? I’ll be honest — I was scared until I tried Ella’s creation. It was perfect. The combination of creativity and skill from her Spam on a homemade flatbread made of kettle corn and other ingredients and candied maple Spam cupcake.”
Nancy Clark placed second for the Bartlett Firefighter’s Association.
“This event is so so so much fun," Clark said. "I love to cook so this gives me such a fun way to challenge myself and to support such wonderful causes.”
Clark’s picnic creation included Spam and fresh veggie salad sandwich entrée with a white bean hummus topped with locally grown arugula piled high on a fresh baked roll by Old Village Bakery.
The side component was Mediterranean cannelloni bean salad tossed with lemon vinaigrette and topped with crispy Spam crumbles. Her surprise dessert featured baked Spam cubes basted with maple syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon, dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in ground kettle corn. She added an additional dessert of rainbow popcorn balls (kettle corn, marshmallow and skittles).
Sara Moore, who brought the idea to Valley Promotions, also served as a judge.
“All of the chefs took it to the next level with the championship round. Presentation, quality, creativity and use of Mystery Ingredients were all exceptional,” she said.
“It truly was a battle of champions”, said Judge Dave Hausman. “My personal scorecard had 4 people all tied at the top with the same score. I was impressed with all the entrants.”
Other chefs and organizations represented were Samara Dupuis for the Journey Church, Deborah Jasien for M&D Playhouse, Ryan Mayo for Valley Vision Channel 3 and Jason Stevens for White Mountains Pride. All of the participants were awarded prizes donated by local businesses.
Clay Groves, reigning Mount Washington Valley Mr., also served as a judge, sharing morsels with his daughters and Mount Washington Ms., Barbara Theriault.
“It was a fabulous event with wonderful food," Groves said. "I could not believe Spam, White Beans and Kettle Corn would go so well together. I am proud of all the chef's and impressed with how much money they've raised in this community.”
Valley Promotions Board President and Valley Food Fight committee member Emily Calderwood was pleased with the event.
“Our championship chefs raised the bar even higher for their non-profits. The use of the mystery ingredients and the presentation of the meals was so creative… We’re looking forward to ‘Season 2,’” Calderwood said.
According to Valley Promotions Executive Director Lisa DuFault, the organizers continue to discuss what the next version of Valley Food Fight will be, but are sure it will be another fun happening.
“The event is becoming well-known and anticipated,” said DuFault. “Crest Auto World, Settlers Green and Conway Embroidery jumped in as sponsors and that takes it to another level. With more sponsors, we can award more prize money.”
The first season of four rounds raised more than $27,000 for participating organizations.
Watch for the program to air on Valley Vision Channel 3 and on Facebook soon. If you are interested in participating in a future version, as a chef or a judge, contact Valley Promotions at valleypromotions@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.