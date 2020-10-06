SANDWICH — The annual CROP Hunger Walk, a community-led fundraising event to end hunger, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, on the lovely rural roads of Sandwich at 1 p.m.
Folks of all ages, walkers, runners and those with strollers and well-behaved dogs (on a leash) will gather in the parking lot of The Community Church of Sandwich at 12 Church St. in Center Sandwich.
If you are unable to participate as a walker, please consider making a pledge. This event is sponsored by Sandwich area churches.
Participants with different ages, faiths and backgrounds can help change the world with pledges and donations. Proceeds will be shared with local food pantries, hunger-fighting and community development programs and Church World Service Programs.
In 1946 in the aftermath of World War II, farmers in the Midwest wanted to share their harvest, especially grains, with those starving in Europe. Thus began the Christian Rural Overseas Program (CROP).
Though many years have passed since then, hunger continues in our communities and around the world. As the pandemic continues, weather-related and natural disasters increase and devastate economic conditions, the Church World Service along with Sandwich area churches and citizens respond to humanitarian needs.
One in nine people worldwide lack access to clean water and a healthy diet. We walk to be in solidarity with their struggles. All are welcome to join in a five-mile country walk, beginning at The Community Church of Sandwich. An alternate route is available for those wishing to walk a shorter distance.
There are several ways to contribute. Pledge online at crophungerwalk.org, mentioning the Sandwich Area Cropwalk or with a check to CWS/CROP mailed to P.O. Box 267, Center Sandwich, NH 03227 or stop by the registration desk (wearing a mask and social distancing) at the Sandwich Community Church between 1 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Should you wish additional information contact Susan Wiley at (603) 284-6990 or Starr Hope starr.best.hope@gmail.com.
