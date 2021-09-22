KEARSARGE — Since the pandemic curtailed much of her customary social activities, Debbie Chase Kearsarge took up the crocheting hats and mittens, first creating sets for her grandchildren.
Before long, she was in “production mode,” crocheting a hat an hour and matching mittens with a bit more detail and time.
“The thumbs slow me down a bit,” she said.
The prolific pastime resulted in a crop of beautifully crafted fashion.
Fortunately, Chase reached out to reputable local charities that can direct her work product to people who have a real need.
She plans to continue the craft and expand her work product.
