TAMWORTH — The Cook Memorial Library at 93 Main St. in Tamworth received a program grant from New Hampshire Humanities to host a book group discussion of "Bloodlines and Other Stories," by Octavia E. Butler, on Tuesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. online via Zoom. The online discussion will be facilitated by Joshua Tepley, associate professor of philosophy at Saint Anselm College.
New Hampshire Humanities recently started the “Perspectives” program to offer facilitated book discussion groups in an online format. New Hampshire Humanities provides expert facilitators for book groups and copies of books in multiple formats to book group participants.
Through the program they aim to help participants to engage with diverse perspectives in the humanities to build understanding and empathy, and to support a culture of reading in the Granite State in partnership with libraries.
Butler (1947-2006) was an “author chiefly noted for her science fiction novels about future societies and superhuman powers. They are noteworthy for their unique synthesis of science fiction, mysticism, mythology, and African American spiritualism.” (Encyclopaedia Britannica).
Butler was awarded a MacArthur Foundation fellowship (“genius grant”) in 1995. Butler’s work has seen a resurgence of interest recently. Her 1993 book “The Parable of the Sower” made the New York Times best seller list in September 2020.
A critical review of Butler’s work was featured in the March 15, 2021, New Yorker, NASA has named the landing site for the Mars rover Perseverance the “Octavia E. Butler Landing,” and several screen adaptations of her works are in production, among them FX’s “Kindred,” and Amazon’s “Wild Seed” and “Dawn.”
Copies of the book "Bloodlines and Other Stories" may be picked up ahead of time at the Cook Memorial Library. Three stories will be chosen for discussion, a list will be shared with participants ahead of time.
To find the link to the online Zoom meeting, go to tamworthlibrary.org. For more information, call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510.
