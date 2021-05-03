TAMWORTH — On Wednesday, May 5, at 7 p.m., the Cook Memorial Library will host "Landscaping with Native Plants," an online program featuring landscape designer Carol Jowdy, who will share an illustrated talk on landscaping with native plants.
An educator at heart, Jowdy includes Green Initiatives and Sustainable Design in her work and inspires clients to pay attention to nature as a model for intentional design. When one mimics native communities, increases plant diversity, and chooses organic practices, gardens require less energy, time and maintenance.
Planting "right plant, right place" can solve storm water concerns, stabilize steep slopes, bring food producing species to your dooryard, provide beautiful outside rooms, and create conditions that support health, happiness and productivity.
This program explores native trees, shrubs and perennials with multiple attributes that promise to bring beauty and satisfaction, more pleasure with less suffering. Find the link to the online program, which will be presented using Zoom, at bit.ly/CMLnativeplants.
Call the Cook Memorial Library at (603) 323-8510 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.