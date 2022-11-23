Vanessa Roberts, a sixth-grader at Conway Elementary and Alex Steigerwalt, a sixth-grader at Pine Tree Elementary, are both on their way to becoming internationally recognized artists by winning first place in their respective schools.
Roberts and Steigerwalt’s posters are among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide. Lions International annually sponsors this contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere and the Conway Area Lions are proud to be local sponsors. The theme for this year’s contest is “Lead with Compassion.”
Several posters were submitted from Pine Tree and Conway Elementary. All were judged for their originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the theme.
“There were many creative entries this year, it was difficult to choose, but both Alex and Vanessa’s artwork really stood out,” said Peace Poster Chair Lion Kathy Barry, with the Conway Area Club.
“Peace is the key to Happiness,” is the message that inspired Steigerwalt to create her artwork. Her poster was selected by Pine Tree’s Principal Aimee Frechette, Lion John Barry, and Lion Kathy Barry because of its originality, creativity and simplicity.
When describing the message behind her poster, Roberts explained “we should look at everyone through a lens of love and that everyone needs support no matter their differences or beliefs. Roberts’ poster was selected by Principal Katie Bedley, Art Teacher Stevi Laird, Sara Tatarczuk, Lion John Barry and Lion Kathy Barry.
“We are so excited and happy for these young ladies," Conway Area Lions President Phil Ouellette said. "Congratulations and thank you to all the students who participated in this year’s Program.”
Serving in over 200 countries and geographic areas, Lions 48,000 clubs and 1.4 million members are helping others and making communities better.
All agreed, it is obvious these two girls have strong ideas about what peace means to them and were able to express it through their art.
Congratulations to both girls and good luck as their posters advance to compete in the Lions 44H New Hampshire District round.
