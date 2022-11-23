Vanessa Roberts, a sixth-grader at Conway Elementary and Alex Steigerwalt, a sixth-grader at Pine Tree Elementary, are both on their way to becoming internationally recognized artists by winning first place in their respective schools.

Roberts and Steigerwalt’s posters are among more than 600,000 entries submitted worldwide. Lions International annually sponsors this contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere and the Conway Area Lions are proud to be local sponsors. The theme for this year’s contest is “Lead with Compassion.”

