CONWAY — The Conway Public Library will be presenting storyteller, adventurer, journalist Jeff Belanger with a trip through the unusual and unexplained on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room. Come explore the haunts from around the world and those in your own backyard.
Belanger, one of the most visible explorers of the unexplained today, brings different stories every time he offers this program, so no two are the same. This multimedia adventure draws from Belanger’s research in his books, podcasts, adventures and the various television shows that he’s worked on. There will also be a Q&A and book signing.
Belanger is the author of over a dozen books published in six languages. He is also the Emmy-nominated host, writer and producer of the PBS and Amazon Prime series “New England Legends” and the weekly “New England Legends” podcast.
He’s the writer and research for the “Ghost Adventures” series, and he’s been a guest on hundreds of television and radio networks and programs, including History, Travel Channel, Biography Channel, PBS, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, BBC and Coast to Coast AM.
“We are very happy to welcome Jeff back to the library,” Library Director David Smolen said. “People loved the program he gave here a few years ago, and we knew we had to have him back. We are glad to be able to offer in-person programming such as this once again.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community. In addition to this, the library serves as a critical meeting space for programs where ideas are exchanged, and relationships are built.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.