Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. With programs still paused for another week and plenty of snow on the ground, we are taking a moment out of our regular routine for outdoor winter recreation.
Whitaker Woods and the MWV Ski Touring Foundation trail system are great places to recreate outdoors. Trails are groomed and there is a wide variety of terrain to choose from. Allowable activities include walking, snowshoeing, fat biking, and cross country skiing. Be sure to pay close attention to signage as not all activities are allowed on all trails.
The Whitaker Meeting House, located across from White Mountain Oil and Propane in North Conway, is open to the public for the use of restrooms. Day tickets and season passes can be purchased at the touring center located next to Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale.
Winter recreation activities often come with expensive gear and equipment. One of the easiest and cheapest ways to recreate outdoors in the winter is to simply go for a walk with a friend. Depending on the conditions, microspikes or snowshoes can sometimes be necessary to safely walk, but the current conditions this week may not require such gear. After plenty of snow last week and consistently cold weather, our local trails have been covered in snow and many are adequately packed down by others.
The MWV Age-Friendly Community website lists a number of walkable trails by town. Check out gibsoncenter.org/mwv-walkable-trails-by-town and click the town you would like to explore. This list of walkable trails was compiled by the Outdoor Spaces working group of the MWV Age Friendly Community Initiative.
The trails listed have minimal elevation change, minimal root and rock impediment, and are wide enough for two people to walk side by side. Some trails may be more or less accessible in the winter months. Be sure to check whether the trail you are visiting is part of a cross country trail network which may require a day pass.
Trail descriptions are updated by community members who write in to share their observations. If you would like to go for a walk and share your findings, email info@gibsoncenter.org with the subject line “Walkable Trails Update” and suggest any pertinent information you think may be beneficial to the page. Your contributions help others looking to get out and move.
Due to the continued strain on our hospital, we have decided to extend our program pause until at least Jan. 28. We hope to reopen our programs in a limited capacity starting Jan. 29. We plan to extend our youth basketball season until the end of March to make up for lost time.
Daytime AA meetings will resume through the pause and take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The AA community is an incredible group of compassionate and supportive people.
If you participate in programs or meetings hosted by other organizations at the North Conway Community Center, be sure to contact your coordinator to confirm whether programs are paused.
The micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical, and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands, and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
