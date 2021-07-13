Greetings from summer camp at the North Conway Community Center. Summer camp activities are well underway and we could not be more pleased to have campers in the building again.
Our campers have an enriching and busy summer ahead of them with a wide variety of activities, thanks in large part to our many community partners.
Tessa Narducci, Conway Public Library’s Head of Youth Services, visits our campers weekly to share stories and lend books for our campers to read throughout the week. Narducci is an animated storyteller with great ideas about engaging books for our campers to enjoy. Our counselors have enjoyed choosing from the curated selection and sharing the stories aloud with our campers.
We are pleased to welcome Daiyana Opio, UNH Extension’s new 4H Program Assistant, who is facilitating STEM activities with the campers. Last week the campers made marble tracks and tested out their ideas and engineering concepts in order to make the best tracks for their marbles.
We are pleased to have several returning partners as well. Anjali Rose is joining us again for yoga and mindfulness programming. The instructors with Advantage Kids are returning with tennis and yoga at Eastern Slope Tennis Courts. We will be enjoying Friday field trips at Echo Lake State Park where our campers can enjoy water games, hikes and bike rides.
The Bookmobile joins us on Tuesday mornings to hand out free books to our campers. The Bookmobile is open to the public as well and we encourage local families to come play on the playground around 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and pickup a new book while you’re here.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks to swing by the North Conway Community Center on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. Musical entertainment is scheduled with The Living Room String Band on July 13. The MWV Band will be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on the gazebo. Visit our website for more information northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place alongside the south side of the barn.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. The building will be closed to the public during summer camp July 6-Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings outside of summer program hours. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
