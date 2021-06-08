Greetings from our virtual fundraiser at the North Conway Community Center. NH Gives, an online, statewide fundraiser, takes place today until 5 p.m. You can contribute to our NH Gives fundraiser at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/donate where you’ll find a link to our NH Gives page.
NH Gives is a great opportunity to support the non-profit organizations we all love who are still feeling the aftershocks of the pandemic. We at the North Conway Community Center have found many silver linings this year, however, we have taken a hit with canceled fundraisers and limited program capacity.
While we are eager to start some fundraisers back up, there are still some that have had to be canceled this year. The Fourth of July celebration for example in Schouler Park is one that we love to attend every year with a concessions food tent that brings in a great deal of financial support for our organization. Unfortunately, the food was canceled this year and last, so we will have to miss this opportunity.
We missed one season of programs due to the pandemic, but we have been able to safely facilitate recreational programming indoors and outdoors for local youth and adults since last summer. We have followed CDC and New Hampshire guidelines closely. Following these guidelines meant that our capacity has been limited in order to keep cohorts small. We collect small fees for our programs, so this has had an impact.
These limitations keep our participants and community safe, however we have taken a financial hit in the process. We are asking the community to step in to fill the gap. Between missed income, added expenses, and the increased need for summer camp scholarships for local families, we estimate our gap will end up being around $12,500. This is a lofty goal for a virtual fundraiser, but we are confident that our community will step it up.
Please consider donating to the North Conway Community Center between June 8 at 5 p.m. and June 9 at 5 p.m. This window will be a flurry donor activity and we hope you can join the cause. There are a number of statewide and North Conway Community Center specific matching grants available. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/donate for more information or to find a link to donate.
While we are still adhering to CDC safety guidelines, there are a number of programs and events going on that we welcome folks to join. The MWV Farmers’ Market will take place on Tuesdays outdoors from 4 to 7 p.m. starting June 29. Most vendors will accept SNAP benefits which will be doubled with Market Match dollars toward purchases of fruits and vegetables. The MWV Band will also be here Tuesdays performing on the gazebo. Performances begin July 6 at 6:30 p.m.
Battle of the Bands will take place here on July 3 down at the Hog Coliseum. This event is put on by the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park organization. The performances will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Interested bands and vendors can contact Caren at goskate4kev@aol.com to find out more information.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Go to our website for more information northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
There has been a change in our schedule in which blood drives have moved to Cranmore Mountain Resort until the fall. We are grateful that Cranmore was able to accommodate the American Red Cross so that we can avoid scheduling conflicts with our summer camp. You can still go to redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Our building is now open to playground visitors to use the restrooms. We generally have the doors open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gymnasium and meeting spaces will continue to be closed to the public. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
