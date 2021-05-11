Greetings from atop a bicycle at the North Conway Community Center. Friday kicked off our first session of spring mountain biking with students in grades second through sixth. It was a huge success!
We started a mountain biking program in the fall as a COVID-safe alternative to close contact sports where our participants could easily keep their distance outdoors. The fall program welcomed about 15 kids and everyone was eager for another session in the spring.
Word spread about the program and we now find ourselves with 39 participants, three youth volunteers and 12 adult volunteers. We have a range of bikers from kids who like to cruise, to kids who love the thrill of jumps and bumps, and then a handful of fast, aggressive riders. The joy of venturing out on the Whitaker Woods trails brought smiles to everyone’s faces.
Our program seems to have caught on at a time when our valley’s long standing mountain bike culture is truly beginning to blossom. There have always been mountain bike race series and families out riding together on local trails, but it seems the trail infrastructure and the demand are both growing in a new and exciting way.
Our mountain bike program will take on a second session for more advanced riders who want to explore these extensive trail systems. Bikers will be able to explore the Marshall Conservation Area, Morrill Family Complex, East Side and more. Registration for Session B will open up later in May.
We look forward to growing this program as our treasured pandemic silver lining. We have been grateful for the N.H. reopening guidelines which have paved the way for how we can run our programs safely and start new programs that accommodate these rules nicely. This was an incredible bonus that we could not have anticipated and we, along with our biking community of 55 kids and adults, are incredibly happy about it.
Some new adult programs on the calendar this spring include yoga and basketball. Outdoor yoga in the gazebo takes place on Sundays at 9am with Anjali Rose and Prenatal Yoga takes place on Wednesdays at 4pm with Renee Innes.
Check out our website for more information and go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes to find a link to register online. A new adult basketball pilot membership program is taking place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday evenings. To learn more about membership, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and sign up.
Registration is open for our 15th annual golf tournament which takes place on Wednesday, May 19. The tournament will be a “Tee Time Tournament” with staggered start times to avoid crowding. Participants will enjoy 18 holes of golf at the North Conway Country Club, the luxury of a golf cart, a delicious hot lunch, and a cocktail. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and click “Register.” Proceeds benefit the North Conway Community Center.
Summer camp registration is now open for grades kindergarten through seventh in addition to Counselors In Training (CITs) entering grades eighth to 10th. Registration for CITs is open on a first come, first serve basis. Be sure to sign up as soon as possible as spaces are limited and many weeks have a waitlist.
Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information and to register online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Registration is open for the micro gym at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym. The micro gym is a small 12-by-12-foot-square room perfect for personal workout sessions. The space includes a stationary bike, treadmill, weights, bands, pull-up bar and floor space for exercising. The space is reserved by members with a half-hour buffer between reservations to allow for fresh air circulation. The room has a television with an HDMI adapter cord for mirroring shows or music from a smart phone or device. The monthly cost is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for non-residents.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for May 14 and 28. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, go to redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room.
To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.