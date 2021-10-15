Greetings from the kitchen at the North Conway Community Center. Our very own summer camp counselor Spencer Kelly made his television debut on the Disney Channel last week as the winner of the “Magic Bake Off” show.
Kelly was a camp counselor this summer and was loved by our campers for his playful humor and enthusiasm for games and activities. He started competitive baking here at the North Conway Community Center prior to the pandemic. He participated in the Cupcake Battle hosted by Valley Promotions and won two years in a row for his age division.
Kelly has since maintained his love of baking and takes advantage of every opportunity he can to bake. He bakes cupcakes for birthdays, contributes to bake sales, and caters desserts for events. He often donates the proceeds of his sales to the local humane society. He maintains both the popular Instagram account @sweetsbyspencer with nearly 1,000 followers and the YouTube channel Sweets by Spencer.
Kelly and his baking partner Kaitlyn Cooper were invited to participate in Disney’s new show last spring. The episode was filmed in Burbank, Calif. The two bakers traveled with their mothers and spent a long weekend on the set of the Magic Bake Off at Disney Studios.
Kelly and Cooper were challenged to create a multi-layered cake with a fault line. The theme was zombies as the episode was set to air in October in time for Halloween. Their cake was well-received by the judges, and the pair won the competition. Their families were sworn to secrecy until the episode aired.
The two 14-year-olds managed to keep the secret until their screening party, which took place at Smitty’s in Sanford, Maine, with 140 friends and family members. The room erupted into cheers at the conclusion when they won the competition. The pair took home deluxe baking sets and golden Disney cake stand trophies.
We are eager to see what Kelly does next with his baking path. Our summer campers hope he returns next summer to teach them how to make delicious confections. If you would like to watch Kelly’s episode, log on to Disney+ and search “Magic Bake Off.” The episode “Zombies” will be available soon. To watch their cake being made, search “Zombies Seabrook High School Cake” on YouTube.
We are excited to have adult programs on the calendar again with adult basketball Mondays at 7 p.m., Sit ‘n Sew on Thursdays at 9 a.m, mahjong Thursdays at 2 p.m. and Magic the Gathering Fridays at 7:30 p.m.
Our new Acoustic Jam Session programs take place the third Sunday of the month at 2pm and the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. To sign up for our adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2020-2021 season.
Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
Kara Couture with Carroll County YMCA is offering Squeaky Sneakers for toddlers on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. Senior Sneakers walking group takes place at the Kennett track (rain location is here at the center) on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Senior Sneakers chair exercise group takes place on Wednesdays at 1p.m. here at the center. For more information, email Kara Couture at kara@camphuckins.org.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
Four Your Paws Only starts their dog obedience class here at the center on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html for more information.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursday and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.