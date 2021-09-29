Greetings from the jam session at the North Conway Community Center. Our friend George Petry is leading the charge to start a regular meet up here at the North Conway Community Center for folks to bring their acoustic instruments and play together.
The program kicks off at the North Conway Community Center in October. Two sessions will be offered monthly. There will be one session from 6 to 8 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month and the other from 2 to 4 p.m. on the third Sunday of the month. Be sure to check the North Conway Community Center website calendar for rescheduled sessions or cancellations.
This acoustic jam will welcome players and singers of varying abilities to gather to and enjoy new and old favorites. The group also welcomes folks to showcase their own compositions. Genres include folk, pop, bluegrass, soft-rock, country-blues, and ragtime so long as it’s adaptable to acoustic instruments. Guitars, banjos, mandolins, ukuleles, fiddles, harps, harmonicas and kazoos are welcome. Other instruments might also work if they aren’t too loud in comparison with the other instruments.
The group will maintain an email exchange throughout the month to brainstorm song ideas, song sheet postings, music videos and any news of common interest. Sheet music will be shared via email in PDF format with well known standards and, as the program evolves, more song sheets will be shared. Hardcopies will be available at the start of each session for a nominal fee TBD. The cost to participate in the group is $1 per person, per session.
We are excited to have adult programs on the calendar again with adult basketball Monday nights, Sit and Sew Thursday mornings, and mahjong on Thursday afternoons and Magic the Gathering Friday nights. To sign up for our adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2020-2021 season. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place Tuesday through Thursday at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our playground and splash pad are open to visitors. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
