Greetings from the woodshop at the North Conway Community Center. While we don’t have a permanent woodshop per se, we are pleased to be partnering with Home Depot and Knights of Columbus volunteers to set up a makeshift assembly line to create beautiful raised garden beds for programming in our outdoor space.
Home Depot has donated all of the supplies to assemble five 3-foot-by-8-foot raised garden beds. These beds will be used for collaborative programming with our summer camp and the Gibson Center for Senior Services.
The raised beds are designed to be accessible to people of all ages and abilities. The beds are about 32-inches tall so kids and adults alike can work in the beds without the need for bending or kneeling.
The prototype garden bed was built with the help of Chad McCarthy and Dale Drew of the North Conway Fire Department. The bed features sturdy four by four legs, smooth cedar rails for minimal splinters and salvaged galvanized metal roof panels to keep material costs down.
Volunteers with the Knights of Columbus and Home Depot will join the North Conway Community Center summer campers this week to assemble the beds. These skilled volunteers will take precut lumber and assist the campers in safely screwing the pieces together. The campers will fill the beds with soil and plant vegetables later on.
These beds will not only be a beautiful addition to our outdoor space, but will also be a vehicle for multi age programming. We are pleased to collaborate with the Gibson Center for Senior Services to do just that. The programming partnership is a plan we hope to implement year after year to plant, maintain, and harvest food with seniors and kids in collaboration.
Tuesdays are busy days at the center and we encourage folks to stop by. The Bookmobile joins us on Tuesday mornings to hand out free books to our campers. The Bookmobile is open to the public around 11 a.m. and families can pick up a free book for each child.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables. Credit-card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
The MWV Band will be performing Tuesdays on the gazebo starting at 6:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or picnic blanket to watch the band on the grass.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness and Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m. Meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. Midweek, midday meetings will move back outdoors to Whitaker Field during the summer. Meetings take place alongside the south side of the barn.
Our splash pad is now open and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms when possible. The building will be closed to the public during summer camp July 6 to Aug. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We welcome folks in for scheduled programs and meetings outside of summer program hours. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more.
