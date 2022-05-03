Greetings from the yoga mat at the North Conway Community Center. We have two yoga classes here at the center with instructor Christie Rochette of Zenergie yoga and Ayurveda.
Rochette is a certified yoga instructor and an accredited Ayurvedic yoga specialist. Her instruction focuses on living a preventative lifestyle with healing modalities from holistic health approaches. Her class blends Yoga and Ayurveda, among other therapeutic methods, such as aromatherapy. Ayurveda addresses the holistic mental and physical health of the individual.
Rochette is hosting a mat yoga class on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a chair yoga class on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the multipurpose room. The chair yoga class is designed for those whose mobility is limited and are looking to improve and maintain their strength, balance, and flexibility. The mat yoga class is designed for those who are either new or experienced with yoga practices and includes breath work, centering and grounding, stretching postures, and Vinyasa Yoga Flow.
The mat yoga class is $10 per session if you sign up in advance or $15 per session drop in rate. The total advance cost for mat yoga is $50 for the month of May with a total of five classes or $40 for chair yoga with a total of four classes. To sign up for the month of May, email Christie at christierochette@gmail.com and reserve your spot.
We have several employment opportunities available with opportunities to join our team at the North Conway Community Center. For someone looking to build their career in recreation, sports, and youth programming, our full time program coordinator position will be a great fit.
For those looking for flexible hours, we have an open part time custodian position. For those who love to work with kids and are available during the summer months, we have lead counselor, assistant counselor, or adventure camp counselor positions open.
All positions remain open and we will be accepting applicants until they are filled. To see a full description of the positions and to learn how to apply, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/employment.
For families who have kids entering grades kindergarten through seventh, summer camp registration is open at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for both Conway residents and nonresidents. Discounts are available for Conway residents and siblings and there are scholarships available for tuition assistance. Registration is open on a first come first serve basis.
Our summer camp is an enrichment-based program which includes daily art, STEM, and active games. We also have an outdoor based adventure camp for those entering grades fourth through seventh which will include mountain biking, hiking, and other adventures.
Another summer opportunity for youth in grades first through eighth is coming up June 21-24. Coach Paul Hogan from Concord will host a basketball skill building camp the week before our summer camp begins. Session 1 will include grades first through fourth from 8 to 10 a.m. Session 2 will include grades fifth through eighth from 8 a.m. to noon. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp to learn more and download the registration form.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi, yoga with Rochette and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Email Carrie carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more. Four Your Paws Only dog-obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/obedience-classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Registration for the 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thanks to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody & Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. Additional meetings will be scheduled while the Gibson Center is undergoing maintenance during the month of May. These meetings will take place Mondays at 7 p.m. and Saturdays at 8 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
