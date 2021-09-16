Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. School is in full swing and we are eager to see our young athletes next week at the start of our fall youth sports program.
There is still plenty of time to register. Check out the youth sports registration page on our website at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports where you can find the full schedule. We welcome participants from all towns and offer a discount to Conway residents.
This fall we are offering soccer, field hockey, and mountain biking. Mountain bikers will begin the season getting oriented with their equipment and breaking up and into groups according to skills and interests. Bikers should come prepared with a functioning mountain bike, helmet, and a water bottle. Bikers will build skills through recreational rides along the Whitaker Woods trails. Some rides on other trail systems may be scheduled soon.
Soccer players will be exploring the fundamentals of the game with skill building drills, fitness exercises, and scrimmaging all with a focus on sportsmanship. Players will need to come prepared with comfortable sneakers or cleats, shin guards and water bottles. Games will be scheduled in the near future.
Field hockey players in grades third-sixth will similarly enjoy activities based around sportsmanship including skill building drills, fitness exercises, and scrimmaging. Mouth guards and shirts will be provided, while eye protection, shin guards and field hockey sticks are the responsibility of the player. If purchasing equipment is a barrier, please contact the North Conway Community Center. Games will be scheduled in the near future.
We are still recruiting volunteer coaches for fifth and sixth grade soccer which takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and field hockey which takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. If you are looking for a meaningful and in depth volunteer commitment, coaching youth sports is a fantastic way to give back.
We are recruiting extra coaches for all of our programs as we often have folks who need to call out in case of quarantine or illness. We aim to have at least one skilled and experienced coach for each team, however we also welcome assistant coaches and attendance volunteers who can assist with all of the other tasks of managing youth athletes.
If you are interested in coaching this year, email Robert at robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org or call (603) 356-2096. Robert, our program coordinator, looks forward to working with volunteers to create a fun sports learning environment for kids. Schedules and registration are posted on our website northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports.
We are excited to have adult programs on the calendar again with adult basketball Monday nights, Sit and Sew Thursday mornings, and mahjong on Thursday afternoons. To sign up for our adult programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and register for the 2020-21 season. Sports programs are $3 per session and programs that take place in the multipurpose room are $1 per session. Payment and health screenings can be completed online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market welcomes folks on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. (3 to 6 p.m. after Labor Day) to shop for local food, enjoy musical entertainment, and settle in with a delicious meal from a local food truck. The market accepts SNAP benefits (formerly food stamps). EBT card users can visit the info tent to get SNAP tokens to spend at the market and will also be given double the tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables thanks to Granite State Market Match. Credit card tokens are also available for folks to use and are accepted by nearly all the vendors.
Yoga classes take place on Sundays at 9 a.m. on the gazebo. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Anjali Rose’s website where you can register online.
AA meetings take place Tuesday through Thursday at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays at 7 p.m.. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
Our playground and splash pad are open to visitors. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
