Greetings from the virtual hub of the North Conway Community Center. With summer weather luring us outdoors, we are asking ourselves, “Can we safely host summer camp this year?” A draft of New Hampshire’s summer camp guidelines came out last week. The North Conway Community Center’s board decided to move forward to better understand the feasibility of hosting summer camp this year.
We are hopeful about the possibilities and are trying to answer a number of questions to get us there. First and foremost, what would camp even look like? The question of what camp would look like is an interesting one. We have a vision that might work. While it may be different from our past images of camp, there is plenty of room for innovation, activity, and fun.
The start of the day would look a bit strange. Families would be welcomed over to the outdoor health screening area one at a time in order to keep folks separated. Campers would be met at the door by their counselors donning PPE and wielding a thermometer. Parents will be asked a series of questions to rule out possible symptoms or exposure.
Campers would then join their small group and settle into an activity using supplies from a container labeled with their name. Each camper that would join the group thereafter would pick a spot and spread out as much as possible from their fellow campers.
After all the campers arrive, the group would head outdoors where they would spend most of their time. One counselor would stay behind until all furniture is sanitized before joining in the outdoor fun.
Once outside, campers would join an adapted game that favors social distancing. While tag might not make it to the list, other favorites such as camouflage or obstacle courses will. Campers will be able to explore the outdoors, get ample fresh air, and build strong connections with their small crew of campers.
The questions we have of safety and financial feasibility are on the minds of many summer camp directors around the country right now. These questions are not unique; however, understanding the needs of local families and their unique situations here in the Mount Washington Valley will better help us to make this decision.
We invite local families to take a minute to fill out our survey at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/survey. We want to hear from families who both do and do not anticipate participating in our program to get a better understanding of the needs of our whole community.
Out of these challenging times, we have managed to find a silver lining. A partnership that began before the state’s stay-at-home order has blossomed into a collaborative support system of local enrichment resources.
Representatives from Project SUCCEED, UNH Extension, and the North Conway Community Center met early in the year to investigate how we could use each of our organization’s strengths to better meet the needs of local kids.
We set out to investigate which kids we weren’t yet reaching and could benefit from enrichment programs. We discussed how we might collaborate on summer programming. We continue to meet, even after the stay-at-home order was put into place, though moving to remote meetings at that point.
As the challenges of the pandemic became more apparent, the importance of our collaboration continued to show its value. Reaching kids this summer was going to be an enormous challenge. We expanded our collaboration to include SAU 9, Conway Public Library, and MWV School to Career. From there, we have brainstormed how we can leverage our strengths and meet families’ needs.
Looking ahead, we are eager to see where this collaboration leads and how it will benefit local kids. We at the North Conway Community Center are grateful for the opportunity to add value to our programs with enhanced training for our staff, outside programming, and other shared resources.
We would like to thank Jess DellaValla, Claes Thelemark, Amanda Royce, Tara McKenzie, Joe Riddensdale, Pam Stimpson, and Danielle Nutting for their ideas, encouragement and openness to collaboration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.