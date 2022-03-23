Greetings from volunteer central at the North Conway Community Center. We were pleased to celebrate volunteering with AmeriCorps Week last Friday along with eight fantastic AmeriCorps volunteers.
AmeriCorps week is an opportunity to recognize the commitment of the millions of Americans who have chosen to serve their country through AmeriCorps with service projects.
We were pleased to be approached by Green Mountain Conservation Group and Squam Lakes Association for their AmeriCorps Week service project. Their crew of AmeriCorps volunteers showed up Friday with eagerness and enthusiasm for any project we threw at them.
The group arrived in the morning and kicked off by helping the American Red Cross set up tables for the blood drive. They then popped over to our art room and sorted the many art supplies used by our summer camp. A handful of volunteers stayed inside to develop summer camp STEAM activity ideas, while others grabbed some gloves and headed out into the sunshine.
With the snow just barely gone, our grounds were looking a little worn. The volunteers rallied to spruce things up by raking the flower beds, picking up litter, and digging up our old garden beds. With their extensive trail maintenance skills, the volunteers used the old railroad ties that served as raised garden bed perimeters to repair some of the terracing in the Mud Bowl stadium.
After a long day of hard work, the volunteers helped the American Red Cross staff put the tables and chairs away as they packed up. They were pleased to shoot some hoops and let off a bit of steam after a satisfying day of volunteering. We were overjoyed to have such a capable crew join us and leave their mark on our community center for many to appreciate this year.
As a small non-profit organization, we rely on the generosity of volunteers to keep our programs and facility running. We have a variety of opportunities for volunteers to get involved including special one day projects like the AmeriCorps volunteers helped with or longer term commitments such as youth sports coaching, coordinating adult programs, gardening with the Mountain Garden Club and more.
This spring, we are looking forward to T-ball, mountain biking and running. If you have an interest in coaching, call (603) 356-2096 for more information. T-ball for grades K-2 will take place on either Mondays or Wednesdays at Falcon Field. Mountain biking will take place at Whitaker Woods on Fridays. A bonus advanced session can be added on June 10 and 17 off site. Girls on the Run and Heart and Sole, programs that combine running with a social and emotional learning curriculum will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register and learn more.
Summer camp registration is open at northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp on a first come, first serve basis. Our camp is an enrichment-based program, including daily arts and crafts, sports and active games, reading and literacy activities and nature-based activities. We also look forward to weekly STEAM Activities with UNH Extension/4H, engaging story times with Conway Public Library, walking field trips, and local field trips.
We are also pleased to introduce a new adventure camp option for campers entering fifth- through seventh-grade. Adventure camp will be based primarily outdoors and will include mountain biking, hiking and river adventures. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/summer-camp for more information.
We have several weekly adult programs taking place at the moment, including canasta, mahjong, acoustic jam session, Magic: The Gathering and sewing group. Adult sports programs include pickleball, basketball and indoor soccer. Programs that take place in the gym are $3 per session and other programs are $1 per session. To register for these programs, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/adult-sports and first fill out the registration form (just once for the whole season).
We have new instructional classes scheduled at the center, including tai chi and fitness classes with Gisella Gambino. Four Your Paws Only dog obedience class takes place at the center on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. Go to fouryourpawsonly.com/Obedience-Classes.html or call (603) 356-7297 for more information.
Registration for our 16th annual golf tournament is now open. Thank you to our lead sponsors Chalmers Insurance Group and Badger Peabody and Smith Realty for making this event possible. The tournament will take place on May 18 at the North Conway Country Club. To register as a sponsor or a player, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/golf-tournament and fill out our convenient forms online.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building.
If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
