Greetings from the North Conway Community Center. Due to the overwhelming number of local positive COVID cases, we have decided to hit the pause button on North Conway Community Center programs for a moment.
Starting Jan. 13, we paused our in-house programs until at least Sunday, Jan. 23. Youth Nordic skiing is still on as our only outdoor program. Paused programs include youth basketball, adult basketball, adult pickleball, canasta, Sit 'n Sew, mahjong, Magic: The Gathering, adult indoor soccer and acoustic jam sessions.
As for outside organizations hosting programs in our building, we are leaving it up to each of those organizations for the time being to decide if they choose to pause their programs or meetings. MWV Soccer and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute card games have followed suit in pausing their programming.
AA meetings and American Red Cross Blood Drives will continue due to their essential purpose. If you regularly attend meetings or programs at the center that have not been listed, be sure to contact your coordinator or volunteer to learn more.
We certainly don't take this decision lightly. We were quite pleased with our track record to this point thanks to all your due diligence in wearing masks, etc. We had truly hoped to avoid a mass cancellation again, but after speaking with several folks in the medical field who are seeing the chaos that is taking place locally up close and personal, we feel it is best for our community to take a pause.
Even if you are vaccinated, boosted, and a mask superstar, Omicron is so contagious that getting infected right now and potentially passing it on to vulnerable individuals would strain our little hospital even more than they already are. Hospital staff are overwhelmed and understaffed.
Please stay safe and take this time to do some skiing, go for a walk with friends, and enjoy the outdoors. Stay tuned regarding youth sports as we hope to extend the season to make up for lost time. Thank you to everyone who participates in our programs for your patience. We hope to get back at it soon.
Daytime AA meetings take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at noon. Evening AA meetings take place on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. The AA community is an incredible group of compassionate and supportive people.
If you have an idea for a group that you would like to start when COVID cases fall again, we have an easy structure for our programs that we can plug your idea into and get started. Contact Robert@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to learn more.
The micro gym is open for registration. The space has several options for one person to work out at a time with a treadmill, elliptical and stationary bike for aerobic exercise and enough floor space to do floor exercises. Other equipment includes an exercise ball, weighted balls, small weights, ab roller, exercise bands and a pull-up bar. The room has a large flat-screen TV, which can be connected to a phone or device.
The monthly membership rate for the micro gym is $15 for Conway residents and $20 for nonresidents. To register, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/micro-gym and click the register button. There is a shared calendar for members to book their time in the space. Access to the micro gym is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteer coordinators and coaches can have access to the space before and after hours as well.
If you have a program, meeting or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more information.
