Greetings from the yoga mat at the North Conway Community Center. We are pleased to welcome yoga instructors Anjali Rose and Renee Innes for outdoor yoga classes on the gazebo.
Rose has been with us for many youth and adult yoga sessions over the years. In addition to hosting group instructional classes here at the center, she often hosts off-site yoga sessions that benefit the North Conway Community Center in which a portion of the proceeds are donated to our organization.
Anjali is hosting yoga in the gazebo on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Rose’s website to register online.
In June, Rose will be hosting yoga benefit classes on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in Settlers Green at the labyrinth near Barley and Salt. The North Conway Community Center will benefit from a portion of the proceeds.
Innes is an instructor with Sacred Circle of Wellness which is located just across the street from the North Conway Community Center. Innes is hosting prenatal yoga on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. in the gazebo. She describes the class as a series that teaches the safest ways to stay fit physically, mentally and emotionally through movement and breath work in order to prepare the body and mind for the athletic event of labor and birth. It also offers education about the pregnant body and tips for postpartum recovery. For more information, go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/instructional-classes and to find a link to Sacred Center of Wellness where you can register online.
The 15th annual golf tournament with presenting sponsor Eastern Propane and Oil was a huge success this year. Our participation was up by nearly 50 percent. We had perfect weather and it was a treat to see so many friends of the center again. We are grateful for the many sponsors of the event. The North Conway Country Club was a pleasure to work with and our players were very pleased with the delicious food put out by their new kitchen manager, Dan. Thank you to everyone who was able to make it.
Registration for Mountain Biking Session B is open on our website. We look forward to a mini session of off-site mountain biking. The group will go to Sticks and Stones, Hemlock Lane, and the Cranmore Bike Park for a grand finale adventure. The program runs June 4-18. The cost of this short session is $10 and open to intermediate and advanced riders in grades second through sixth. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/youth-sports to register online.
The MWV Farmers’ Market, taking place at the North Conway Community Center this year on Tuesday afternoons, is welcoming farmers, artisans, and food truck vendors to fill out the vendor application online. Go to northconwaycommunitycenter.org/farmers-market to fill out the online application or to print a PDF version. The MWV Farmers’ Market committee strives to maintain a high ratio of food vendors.
Blood drives continue to take place every other week. The next drives are scheduled for May 28 and June 11. Drives are hosted by the American Red Cross from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To make an appointment to donate blood, visit redcrossblood.org. The American Red Cross performs COVID-19 antibody testing for all blood donations.
AA meetings take place on Tuesdays at noon, Wednesdays at noon and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 12:30 p.m., Fridays at 7 p.m., and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Saturday morning meetings take place in the gym whereas the other meetings take place in the multipurpose room. To join the multipurpose room meetings, use the playground entrance along the side of the building. To join the gym meetings, use the parking lot entrance located in the back of the building at 78 Norcross Circle.
The Mountain Garden Club will be hosting its annual spring plant sale on June 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The sale includes annuals, perennials, floral baskets, and other decor. Sales benefit the MGW Alice T. Madden Scholarship and community beautification projects of the Mountain Garden Club.
Our building will continue to be closed to the general public for the time being, but we are welcoming folks in for scheduled programs and meetings. If you have a program, meeting, or event that you would like to host at the North Conway Community Center, email carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org to find out more about our COVID-safe criteria.
