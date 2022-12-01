CONWAY — The Cold River Radio Show recently received a $2,500 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Juan Sprague Memorial Fund.

The grant will help further the Cold River Radio Show’s mission to promote and celebrate the cultural arts of New England by creating live performance and recorded content for fans and supporters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.