CONWAY — The Cold River Radio Show recently received a $2,500 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Juan Sprague Memorial Fund.
The grant will help further the Cold River Radio Show’s mission to promote and celebrate the cultural arts of New England by creating live performance and recorded content for fans and supporters.
The Cold River Radio Show, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, is a New England-based variety show performed live in the theater and professionally filmed and recorded for livestreaming and FM Radio Broadcast.
Host and producer Jonathan Sarty co-founded the Cold River Radio Show with partner and executive business coach Vince Pelote in 2012 and the show has received regional acclaim throughout the North Country of New England, revered as a high-quality production featuring an impressive catalog of shows and performances by New England’s most notable and accomplished musicians, authors, storytellers and comedians.
Hosted by Sarty and his Cold River Radio Band, the Cold River Radio Show 2022 season finale will feature Johnny Trama and the B3 Kings, songwriter Dave Gerard of Truffle, singer and guitarist Randy Messineo, award-winning author G.A. Morgan, Dr. Peter Crane with the Mount Washington Moment and guest guitarist Jarred Taylor. The show will be held Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Majestic Theatre in Conway. For online Tickets and more information visit coldriverradio.com.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. For six decades, thousands of people have entrusted their charitable resources to the foundation, creating a perpetual source of philanthropic capital and making it possible for the Foundation to award more than $60 million in grants and scholarships every year.
For more information, go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
