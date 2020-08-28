CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservative will be presenting a Stewardship Day helping to care for the lakeshore at the Island at Chocorua Lake, right off of Route 16 on Friday, Sept. 4, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Many of the public access areas along the lakeshore are used intensively throughout the summer season. Chocorua Lake Conservative spreads wood-chip mulch several times a year to protect the roots of the trees and shrubs that grow near the lake and are essential to limiting erosion at the lake edge.
Bring a shovel or other tools for spreading mulch, if you are able, as well as work gloves and a mask. Work will be done far enough apart to allow for social distancing, but close enough to have a conversation when needed. Be prepared for bugs and ticks just in case.
Feel free to come for all or some of the morning. Call ahead at (603) 323-6252, or email lflaccus@chocorualake.org to let Chocorua Lake Conservative know you will be coming so that they can let you know of any added safety precautions or changes in the schedule.
The presenter is naturalist Lynne Flaccus who has 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
For more information go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
