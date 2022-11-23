CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting a woodland wander on the Woodhouse Reserve with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Woodhouse Reserve is a roughly 17-acre property at the north end of Lake Chocorua, composed mostly of mixed coniferous and deciduous forest. Participants will explore the informal trail along the shore, check on the nest boxes installed in 2017, discuss duck species that require cavities for nesting, what the eggs look like, and what the habitat requirements are, and meander back through the woods off trail looking for signs of wildlife and interesting plant communities.
The forests and shoreline are alive even in December, and there will be ample opportunity to practice observation skills.
Park at The Island public access area at Chocorua Lake on Route 16 in Chocorua. and the group will walk from there along the shore path leading to the north beach and into the Woodhouse Reserve.
Come with appropriate footwear for the conditions — hiking or snow boots will be fine — a snack and water and warm clothes. Wear a blaze orange item of clothing. Families are welcome with supervised kids ages 6 and up.
This program is free; the CLC welcomes donations in support of its work. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC120722 in case of changes to the schedule. Rain date will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.
