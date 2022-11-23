CHOCORUA —  Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting a woodland wander on the Woodhouse Reserve with Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Debra Marnich on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Woodhouse Reserve is a roughly 17-acre property at the north end of Lake Chocorua, composed mostly of mixed coniferous and deciduous forest.  Participants will explore the informal trail along the shore, check on the nest boxes installed in 2017, discuss duck species that require cavities for nesting, what the eggs look like, and what the habitat requirements are, and meander back through the woods off trail looking for signs of wildlife and interesting plant communities.

