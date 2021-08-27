CHOCORUA — The first event at the Chocorua Lake Conservancy’s newest protected property, the Theodore and Alice Brown Memorial Forest on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua, will be on Monday, Sept. 13, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for a meandering woods wander.
This 47-acre parcel abuts the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Brown Lot and the Charlotte C. Browne Woods, and consists of a forest with a diverse mix of deciduous and coniferous trees sprinkled with large boulders, seeps, vernal pools, and a variety of understory plant species. There are no trails on the property, but it provides a wonderful place to explore within its boundaries.
The meandering walk will take us uphill along a gradual slope, looking for signs of wildlife and interesting plants — a bit of a scavenger hunt to find intriguing spots along the way. No doubt the mushrooms will be out in force if we continue with the rainy weather.
The northerly sloping terrain gives way to a hilltop with towering pines and hemlocks, large boulders and a vernal pool we can visit on the way down. In addition to the natural history of the land, we can explore the human history as well.
Members of the Browne, VerPlanck and Greenough families will be joining us on the walk to explore land that has been, and continues to be, connected to their family for generations.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is grateful for this gift of land that adds to the unfragmented forests of the Charlotte C. Browne Woods and Brown Lot, providing potential wildlife corridors from the lake to the upper Chocorua River wetlands and along Washington Hill.
Be sure to wear sturdy comfortable walking shoes and be prepared for a meandering walk off trail. Remember water and a snack if needed. And of course your curiosity and observation skills to share.
Meet and park at the Charlotte C. Browne Woods field on Washington Hill Road and walk across the road to the Browne Memorial Forest.
If you have not yet been vaccinated, or are less than two weeks from your last shot, please bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible.
Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your name and phone number to tell them you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes to the schedule.
Presenter naturalist and Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
Go to chocorualake.org for information and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
