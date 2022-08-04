TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “All About Insects,” an exploration in the field for 3- to 7-year-olds and their caregivers with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Meet at the entrance to the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua, on the left 0.7 miles up the hill from Route 16, or 2.3 miles from the bottom of Washington Hill Road on the Chocorua Village side, on the right. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear footwear suitable for walking in fields and woods, consider sun and insect protection as appropriate, and bring water and a snack. You might want to bring a picnic for after, as well.
Insects provide food for birds and animals, pollinate wild plants and human food crops, break down waste into soil, and help control the pests in our gardens. A healthy and diverse insect population means a healthy ecosystem.
During this program, learn how to catch and get a good look at insects in ways that keep them safe as well as how to help out our insect friends, both at C.C. Browne and back at our homes.
This event is free. Space is limited. Register in advance at bit.ly/CLC-080722. The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Behr grew up exploring the woods and waters of Tamworth and still calls it home. She earned a degree in Environmental Conservation and spent eight years in rural California, working in land conservation and outdoor science education.
Behr has a master’s of education, a New Hampshire teaching certification and has worked as a teacher in many different settings, both outdoors and in the classroom, most recently teaching high school environmental science.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area.
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
