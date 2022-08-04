TAMWORTH — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “All About Insects,” an exploration in the field for 3- to 7-year-olds and their caregivers with naturalist and outdoor educator Hillary Behr on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Meet at the entrance to the Charlotte C. Browne Woods on Washington Hill Road in Chocorua, on the left 0.7 miles up the hill from Route 16, or 2.3 miles from the bottom of Washington Hill Road on the Chocorua Village side, on the right. Please dress appropriately for the weather, wear footwear suitable for walking in fields and woods, consider sun and insect protection as appropriate, and bring water and a snack. You might want to bring a picnic for after, as well.

