CHOCORUA — Chocorua Lake Conservancy will be presenting “Little Lake Paddle — Aquatic Invasive Species Patrol,” a leisurely paddle on Chocorua Little Lake, down to the dam and back with Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus, on Saturday, July 10 from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
The event will leave from the Grove on Chocorua Lake Road, just off Route 16, and explore the vegetated buffer along the water’s edge with its many nooks and crannies. Along the way, participants will see what insects, reptiles and amphibians can be foundnd and learn what plants grow with their “feet” in wet soils at the lake’s edge or on the bottom.
While exploring the native flora and fauna, be on the lookout for signs of exotic aquatic species that could create problems in the lake if they become established.
Chocorua Lake Conservancy will have with them some Weed Watcher Kits from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to help with the search and identification.
Amy Smagula, exotic species program coordinator at DES, joined Chocorua Lake Conservancy last year to offer a webinar on “Protecting Our Lakes from Aquatic Invasive Species.” You can watch the webinar at chocorualake.org/gallery to learn how to identify the native plants in Chocorua Lake and on the shore.
If you have not yet been vaccinated or are less than two weeks from your last shot, bring a mask for moments when social distancing is not possible. Participants must bring their own canoe or kayak, paddles and life jackets, which are required. Be sure to bring sun and bug protection, a water bottle and snacks. Email lflaccus@chocorualake.org with your phone number to let Chocorua Lake Conservancy know you will be coming so that they can let you know of any changes in the schedule.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world.
Go to chocorualake.org for information, and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
