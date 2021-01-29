CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy and the Cook Memorial Library will be presenting “Owls by Zoom,” a presentation on New Hampshire owls by Chocorua Lake Conservancy Stewardship Director Lynne Flaccus, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. live via Zoom.
Eleven species of owls may be seen in New Hampshire. Some nest here, and others are winter visitors, or pass through in the short term. Depending on the species, they may employ different strategies for hunting, diet, habitat use, and nesting. In spite of that diversity, owls also share some common adaptations, unique to owls, that help them to survive.
Come explore what makes an owl an owl, what unique adaptations they have, and who might live in your backyard. Like many predators, owls fill an important predator role in forest and field habitats and there are a variety of things we can do to keep them safe and part of local wildlife communities.
Come with questions and your own observations to share. Also, go to chocorualake.org for information about how to build a low-maintenance barred owl nest box.
To access the talk, go to bit.ly/clc-owls on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. You can also find the live link at chocorualake.org and on the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Facebook events page. If prompted to, enter Meeting ID 856 3486 0488.
Flaccus has more than 30 years of experience in land conservation and stewardship, managing protected properties, studying wildlife, and educating adults and children.
This event is one in a series of Chocorua Lake Conservancy programs held throughout the year to encourage people of all ages to enjoy Chocorua Lake and the trails and woods that surround it, and to learn more about the natural world we inhabit.
To learn about upcoming events, go to chocorualake.org, sign up for our monthly e-newsletter, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
