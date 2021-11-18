CHOCORUA — The Chocorua Lake Conservancy announced this week that Lynne Flaccus, the stewardship director of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy, will be moving on from her full-time post at the end of December to begin new adventures closer to her Maine home.
While the timing makes sense for her family, Lynne said: “I leave with a bit of a heavy heart as I know there are so many things to do and great possibilities on Chocorua Lake Conservancy's horizon. I've greatly appreciated the opportunities to work with the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Board and the Chocorua community, and to support the work of the Chocorua Lake Conservancy in my role. It has been a wonderful experience — providing growth, challenges, and above all, fun.”
This is sad news for the Chocorua Lake Conservancy board of directors and many in the community.
Since joining the conservancy in 2016 as stewardship director and the first full-time employee in the organization’s 50-year history, Flaccus has become an integral and cherished part of the Chocorua Lake Basin community, bringing exceptional professionalism to her job.
Her work has been varied, from working with the Land Conservation Committee and the Lake and Property Management Committee on land conservation and stewardship projects, to monitoring covenants and easements and getting to know landowners, to winning many friends for the conservancy through her wonderful nature hikes, lake paddles, and informative talks.
Along the way, Flaccus has helped the conservancy learn how to become a more effective and professional land trust, and has established a culture of caring and consistency in how the conservancy stewards the 4,000 acres under its charge.
The board of directors is grateful for how well Flaccus has positioned the conservancy to continue moving forward with its dual missions: to protect the natural beauty of the Chocorua Lake Basin for future generations, and to provide public access for visitors and nearby residents.
The board has appointed a search committee and will post the position later this month. The conservancy welcomes input on this process; all board member emails are available at chocorualake.org.
Flaccus has agreed to serve in a part-time role during a transitional period of the first six months of 2022 and to help support and train her replacement as needed.
“Because of the strong foundation that Lynne has built, the Chocorua Lake Conservancy Board is very optimistic about the future," Board President Alex Moot said. "We are very grateful for Lynne’s service to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy and wish her all the very best moving forward.”
He adds, “Because Lynne still has roots in Tamworth, we are encouraged that she will still participate in our community from time to time. Who knows, maybe we can even twist her arm to lead a nature walk now and then.”
The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is a volunteer-led, non-profit land trust founded in 1968 to protect the scenic and natural resources of the Chocorua Lake Basin and surrounding area. The Chocorua Lake Conservancy is committed to providing convenient and attractive public access to Chocorua Lake and trails on nearby conservation lands for visitors and local residents.
For more information, including ways you can get involved, go to chocorualake.org.
