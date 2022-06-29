CHATHAM — The Chatham Historical Society will be presenting Dan Kinley, a re-enactor of America's War of Independence on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. at the Society's schoolhouse at 1061 Main Road, Chatham.
After graduating with a bachelor of arts in history from the College of Wooster in Ohio, Kinley became involved in historical re-enactments.
The experience of wearing the clothes and using the equipment of the past gave him new insight into the lives of the soldiers, deepening his understanding of the daily struggles they endured.
Kinley has also written a book, "Common Courage," which features his great-great-great-great-great grandfather, Timothy Percival, born in Connecticut in 1734, in his military service in the French and Indian War, as well as in America's War for Independence.
Percival, along with other veterans of the French and Indian War, ordinary farmers with a common bond of courage, held the nation's fledgling army together amid severe hardships during America's War of Independence.
Society President Jeanne Eastman said: “Dan has done a tremendous amount of research into his ancestor's involvement in the wars of this period. Plus, with his experience re-enacting, Dan has so much to share about the day-to-day hardships these men endured during these wars. The society is privileged to share Dan's presentation with our community.”
The Society's museum will be open after the program. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call (603) 694-3388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.