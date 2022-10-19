SANDWICH — Campers and counselors from Center Sandwich’s Camp Hale, owned and operated by Boston-based non-profit United South End Settlements, participated in last weekend’s annual Sandwich Fair with a colorful float symbolizing the importance and impact of Sandwich Notch Road on the camp community.

In line with this year’s theme, “50 Years of Saving Sandwich Notch Road,” campers built a mountain to illustrate the importance the road has on the camp’s programming.

