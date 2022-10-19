SANDWICH — Campers and counselors from Center Sandwich’s Camp Hale, owned and operated by Boston-based non-profit United South End Settlements, participated in last weekend’s annual Sandwich Fair with a colorful float symbolizing the importance and impact of Sandwich Notch Road on the camp community.
In line with this year’s theme, “50 Years of Saving Sandwich Notch Road,” campers built a mountain to illustrate the importance the road has on the camp’s programming.
Every summer, Sandwich Notch Road serves as a beautiful ecological path where campers get to learn about the biodiversity of the area and enjoy its hiking trail. The float won first place at the Sandwich Fair.
The Sandwich Fair returned Saturday through Monday, Oct. 8-10, with events including parades, skillet and keg tosses, tractor pulls and stage shows by jugglers, clowns, magicians, mentalists, a sword swallower and music.
Earlier this summer, USES welcomed members of the community to an event at Camp Hale celebrating the camp’s newly renovated facilities, marking the completion of a three-phase, $5.4 million project. USES is also in the midst of celebrating its 130th year as an organization.
United South End Settlements offers programs that holistically support families in achieving economic mobility. The non-profit’s Family Mobility Program helps parents and caregivers develop their own capacity to set and reach their goals, increase their income and assets, and connect with new networks of people through one-on-one coaching.
For children and youth, USES provides quality education and enrichment opportunities that foster personal development and social-emotional skills such as perseverance, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.
In addition to early childhood education, USES offers club48, an after-school and out-of-school time program with state-of-the-art STEAM-driven curriculum for youth ages 5 to 12.
Each summer, USES’ overnight camp, Camp Hale serves boys and girls ages 6 to 17 with the goal of improving their sense of well-being, leadership, social skills, and awareness of personal potential.
