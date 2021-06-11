SANDWICH — Carroll County 4-H is offering two weeklong quilting camps for intermediate sewers who want to sew a quilt of their own. Week One is July 12-16 and Week Two is Aug. 16-20 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds in Sandwich.
Join 4-H for a week of quilting and fun. Participating youth must already know how to independently use a sewing machine and have basic sewing skills. At camp they will cut, piece and sew their own quilts.
Camp days are long and youth must be able to sit and focus for long durations. The camps are free, but participants must purchase all their own fabric and commit to contributing to sewing on the 4-H raffle quilt at Sandwich Fair.
If you are unsure of your child's skill level please call Dotty Burrows to check with her (603) 284-6636.
Youth choose their own patterns, colors, fabrics and designs which helps to stimulate creativity and focus energy. They gain pride and a boost to their self-esteem from mastering skills and completing a project.
By the end of the five-day quilt camp youth have created a beautiful one-of-a-kind quilt. The Carroll County 4-H sewing program focuses on positive youth development by teaching the art and skills of sewing using both needle and thread and sewing machines.
To learn more or register go to https://extension.unh.edu/events/2021-summer-4-h-quilt-camps, call the UNH Extension Office at (603) 447-3834 or email claes.thelemarck@unh.edu.
