BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lakes Region Rotary Club contributed $500 to the Friends of the Bridgton Public Library.
Rotarian Aaron Hagan (president elect 2022-23) from Key Bank, presented the ceremonial check to Library Director Amy Stone on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
The library was unable to hold its annual July Book Sale in 2020 due to COVID-19. With the loss of this important fundraiser, Friends conceived of donating books to local food pantries.
Rotary’s donation of $500 allowed the library to donate over 725 books in several genres to be offered free of charge at the Harrison Food Bank. Especially appreciated by HFB clients were the children’s books.
Inspired by the Rotary’s donations of health and wellness packets to local food pantries, Food-for-Thought addressed the need for and great appreciation of books during the pandemic.
The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club found the project very much in line with its own goals aimed at literacy and support of food pantries.
“If you care about helping people, the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club and the Friends of Bridgton Library are two great organizations which would appreciate your support,” Rotary Club President Julie Forbes said.
For more information about Rotary projects, go to lakeregionrotary.com.
For more information about the Bridgton Public Library, go to bridgtonlibrary.org.
