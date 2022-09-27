BERLIN — Mingle with ghosts, goblins, zombies and other ghoulish creatures on Saturday, Oct. 15, at RiverFire, Berlin’s annual fall family festival.
Hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and held at Service Credit Union Heritage Park, the daylong event culminates at dusk with a display of hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins and the lighting of bonfires on the river that illuminate the night and appear to be floating on water. Admission to the Park is free; separate charges apply to each event. ATVs are welcome.
ATVers from all over New England and New York State converge on Berlin for the Zombie ATV Poker Run, dressing up like zombies, decorating their rigs to fit the ghoulish theme and riding a designated course. Prizes are awarded for the top three best hands, the worst hand, and the best use of the theme. Registration for the Zombie ATV Poker Run is from 9 a.m. to noon.
RiverFire is family-oriented, with a host of games and activities for all ages, including face painting; a costume parade for the kids; hayrides pulled by antique tractors; helicopter rides to see the region’s magnificent fall foliage; delicious food; beer tent; and live music with the LA Harley Davidson Band, Maine’s premier dance and party rock band. RiverFire’s annual corn hole tournament is set to begin at 2 p.m.
As dusk falls, the spectacular RiverFire ceremony gets underway when the historic boom piers in the river are set ablaze and the river glows with fires that appear to be floating on the water. Above the river, on the Walking Bridge, hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins add additional excitement to the dramatic scene.
To learn more and see the complete RiverFire schedule, go to riverfirenh.com or the RiverFire Facebook page.
RiverFire is hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce with generous support from these community sponsors: Service Credit Union, Title Sponsor; Noyes Chevrolet, Hayride Sponsor; MOMS, Zombie ATV Poker Run Sponsor; Berlin City Auto, Pumpkin Bridge Sponsor; Chapman Recycling, Kidz Zone Sponsor. Major Sponsors are Brookfield Renewable, NUCAR Preowned Superstore Gorham, Nextera Energy Partners, Capone Iron Corporation. Corporate Sponsors are Badger Realty, Northway Bank, ReMax Northern Edge Realty. Associate sponsors are Jericho Adventures and White Mountains Community College.
Established in 2007, the mission of the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce is to build a strong local economy and improve the quality of life within the communities it serves. With low membership dues and a small business base, the Chamber supplements its annual operating budget by holding successful community events, including the Journey to Jericho ATV Jamboree, WingZilla and RiverFire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.