RiverFire-Pumpkin Bridge

Hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins line the Walking Bridge in Berlin during a previous RiverFire. Berlin's annual fall family festival is scheduled for Oct. 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — Mingle with ghosts, goblins, zombies and other ghoulish creatures on Saturday, Oct. 15, at RiverFire, Berlin’s annual fall family festival.

Hosted by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce and held at Service Credit Union Heritage Park, the daylong event culminates at dusk with a display of hundreds of carved and lit pumpkins and the lighting of bonfires on the river that illuminate the night and appear to be floating on water. Admission to the Park is free; separate charges apply to each event. ATVs are welcome.

RiverFire-Zombie ATV Poker Run

Ghoulish clowns take part in a past year's Zombie ATV Poker Run. The poker run will return as part of Berlin's RiverFire festival on Oct. 15. (COURTESY PHOTO)

