BARTLETT — Thirteen local women took to the stage on Sunday, March 13, helping to raise more than $36,000 for local non-profits.
Presented by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, the collaborative fund-raising event was hosted by Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Each woman was scored in interview, runway and public speaking by a panel of judges. In addition, each was asked to collect funds for her chosen non-profit, those figures also factoring into the final score.
At the end of the pageantry, Barbara Theriault, representing Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, was crowned 2022 Valley Ms. and earned a donation of $500 in addition to the funds she raised in her cash can. Theriault was also the top fund-raiser.
Hannah-Jo Weisberg represented the Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, claiming the runner-up position. The other contestants were Sandra Abbott, representing Bartlett Roundhouse Preservation Society; Holly Bartlett, representing White Mountains Pride; LeeAnna Bushey, representing North Conway Community Center; Rebekah Bushey, representing Robert Frost Public Charter School; Holly Fougere, representing Arts In Motion Theater Co.; Brianna Goldblatt, representing MWV Skating Club; Ciara Neidlinger, representing M&D Playhouse; Amelia Severy, representing MWV Arts Association; Alicia Tirey, representing Harvest Hills Animal Shelter; Katelyn Webster, representing Miss MWV Teen Scholarship; and Eileen Whalen, representing Conway Area Humane Society.
Reigning Mount Washington Valley Mr., Clay Groves, served as emcee of the event, with 2020 Mount Washington Valley Ms., Laurie Ramsay, assisted by Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, Lily Chick, passing the crown to the new queen.
Entertainment was provided by the Kennett High School Dance Team, Jay Hall and Madison Walcott. Local businesses donated “swag” items for all of the participants so everyone who participated, and their causes, were winners in the end.
Event organizer and Valley Promotions Executive Director, Lisa DuFault, was thrilled with the program.
Photos of the event are available on Facebook at Lisa Valleypromos DuFault.
