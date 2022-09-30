CONWAY — Backyard Concept, the outdoor advocacy firm specializing in legal, consulting, marketing and management services, recently welcomed two new team members.
Samantha (Sam) Trombley, marketing manager, and Colin Higdon, operations coordinator, are working with founder and principal Tyler Ray to harness the flourishing outdoor recreation movement in New Hampshire.
Since 2019, Ray has worked with businesses, non-profits and individuals tas well as hundreds of outdoor brands in various capacities, spanning a variety of sectors such as retail, services, energy, breweries, economic developers, planning, real estate and government.
In their new positions, Trombley and Higdon will handle marketing and operations for Granite Outdoor Alliance, a coalition of New Hampshire-affiliated outdoor businesses, and Granite Backcountry Alliance, which creates, improves and maintains glades for backcountry skiing and riding, both of which were founded by Ray.
Backyard Concept also manages the popular Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival in partnership with Synnott Mountain Guides and operates the outdoor business law firm Frontyard Law, PLLC.
“We’re thrilled to have Colin and Sam join the team as we continue to expand BYC’s portfolio of professional solutions designed for stakeholders in the outdoor industry,” said Ray.
“Right now, the firm is uniquely positioned for strategic growth in new communities across the state. It’s exciting to bring fresh talent into the fold as we build our suite of services to be a one-stop-shop agency for outdoor-oriented clients.”
Trombley previously spent four years in Boston at Issues Management Group, a top public relations and government affairs firm. She learned about Backyard Concept in April while volunteering at the Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig, hosted by GBA.
“The moment I got to Wild Corn, I felt the incredible energy of people just excited to be outside and get on the mountain. I wanted to be part of the team that made that happen,” she said.
“I introduced myself to Tyler, mentioned my background and interest in making a move to the outdoor industry, and over the next several weeks everything came together. It’s surreal that one conversation led to the most exciting career change I’ve experienced.”
Trombley now manages marketing strategy development, public relations, program implementation and event production for Backyard Concept, GOA and GBA. She graduated from Syracuse University in 2018 with a dual degree in public relations and public policy.
Higdon interned at Backyard Concept from January-May 2022 as a senior at Plymouth State University. During his internship, he played an important role in planning the Mt. Washington Backcountry Ski Festival and Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig.
After graduating with a B.A. in tourism management and policy, Higdon accepted a full-time position as operations coordinator to manage Backyard Concept’s core functions including membership, e-commerce, programming, financials and event planning.
“I emailed Tyler out of the blue in January about possible internship opportunities, and after a few conversations, I was quickly thrown into the mix of exciting things going on at Backyard Concept,” said Higdon.
“I was stoked when I received a job offer from Tyler; having the opportunity to engage in work that directly impacts the things I’m passionate about, and break into the outdoor industry right out of college, is super exciting.”
As Backyard Concept’s team has grown, Ray has played a pivotal role in supporting his employees as they navigate some of the challenges to new career paths in northern New Hampshire, such as housing and cost of living.
He’s leveraged his connections in Mount Washington Valley to put new employees in touch with organizations like the MWV Chamber of Commerce and Choose2Advance LLC to help them find housing options, and he encourages his team to get involved with local running and biking clubs to meet new people and engage with the community.
“If you want to attract and retain talent, you need to think about the whole picture,” said Ray. “It’s not just about providing a job — it’s about providing access to the lifestyle.”
Ray’s vision of introducing people to outdoor-oriented lifestyles is the inspiration behind GRANITEER, a first-of-its-kind outdoor lifestyle festival hosted by Backyard Concept, GOA, GBA and other partners that will take place today in Littleton.
Featuring a concert from chart-topping New Hampshire natives Roots of Creation, GRANITEER attendees will get to explore the outdoor-centric way of life that New Hampshire offers, from career opportunities to personal recreation to community building, all in a consumer-oriented setting.
To purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.com. For more about Backyard Concept, go to backyardconcept.org.
