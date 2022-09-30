Backyard Concept

From left: Colin Higdon and Samantha Trombley stand with Backyard Concept founder and principal Tyler Ray. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Backyard Concept, the outdoor advocacy firm specializing in legal, consulting, marketing and management services, recently welcomed two new team members.

Samantha (Sam) Trombley, marketing manager, and Colin Higdon, operations coordinator, are working with founder and principal Tyler Ray to harness the flourishing outdoor recreation movement in New Hampshire.

