CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services recently received a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Daisy Hale Fund. T

he grant will help further ACTS mission through implementation of a new Customer Relationship Management system that will seamlessly integrate all aspects of the organization.

