CONWAY — Assistance Canine Training Services recently received a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Daisy Hale Fund. T
he grant will help further ACTS mission through implementation of a new Customer Relationship Management system that will seamlessly integrate all aspects of the organization.
For ACTS, this means the ability to bring more dogs into the program and eventually place more service and facility dogs with those in need. This new CRM system will allow ACTS to work toward their objective to double client placements.
The CRM system will also aid in the development of the new ACTS of Compassion Therapy Dog program by helping to organize volunteer therapy teams and requests for visits with community, health care and educational organizations. The goal for this program is for 200 visits per year, reaching over 1,500 individuals in the local community. Having the technology in place from the beginning will ensure that the program can launch effectively and be successful.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Daisy Hale Fund,” said Kathy Metz, executive director of ACTS. “This funding will help us to continue to grow and develop as an organization and reach our ambitious goals for service and facility dog training and placement as well as our ACTS of Compassion Therapy Dog program. We thank them for their support and endorsement of our important efforts in the community.”
ACTS is a North Conway based non-profit training service and facility dogs. Founded in 2007 in memory of Nathaniel J Williams, the organization’s mission is to acquire, raise, train and place assistance dogs with persons with disabilities and organizations/clinicians working with persons with emotional, psychological, developmental or physical problems.
ACTS is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. For more information, go to assistancecanine.org, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @actsdogs or call (603) 383-2073.
The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation is New Hampshire’s statewide community foundation, founded in 1962 by and for the people of New Hampshire. For more information, go to nhcf.org or call (603) 225-6641.
