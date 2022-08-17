Effingham Street Fair

Vendors, games and more will be at Drake’s Corner for the fifth annual Effingham Street Fair Aug. 20. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — The fifth annual Effingham Street Fair at Drake’s Corner will be a day of free, family fun on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.

Traffic will be detoured around the last section of Town House Road where there will be vendor booths, games, crafts, and food.

