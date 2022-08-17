EFFINGHAM — The fifth annual Effingham Street Fair at Drake’s Corner will be a day of free, family fun on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Traffic will be detoured around the last section of Town House Road where there will be vendor booths, games, crafts, and food.
Free activities include a scavenger hunt, yard games such as giant Jenga and dominoes, corn hole, ring toss, dime toss, and some “Victorian Era” games like “Graces” and hoops. Test your aim and challenge your agility.
Vendors will include woodworkers, tarot readings, basketry, home decor, and homemade ice cream (by the pint).
There will be a variety of food for sale. Visit the bake sale at the Preservation Society, for homemade baked goods and strawberry shortcake. Find ice cream cones and a museum open from 10 a.m. to noon at the historical society. Peruse the library book sale table outside at the library.
Cool down with a shaved ice. Fill up at the firemen’s grill with burgers and dogs. Check out the smoked brisket truck that will be parked at the library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A limited vegetarian offering will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a police dog demo at 10 a.m. Meet at the library driveway to watch K9 Fero’s search capabilities. Walking tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. will provide stories about area founders: the Drake family.
At 1:30 p.m., the Center for Wildlife Live Animal Program, "Birds of Prey," will be held at the historical society.
Throughout the day, several buildings in the Center Effingham Historic District will have open houses, including the Masonic Temple Hall, which will be open from noon to 2 p.m. with the famous “trompe l’ oeil,” “fool the eye” murals painted in 1860 (featured on Fritz Weatherbee’s Chronicle).
Drake’s Corner is at the intersection of Rte. 153 and Town House Road. There will be field parking on Town House Road, near the library.
