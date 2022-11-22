ACTS partners with Next Steps for training day

Next Steps and ACTS partner in a training class where resident Patrick assists puppy raiser Carolyn Wachnicki of North Conway and her dog Italia. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The residents and counselors from Madison’s Next Steps Community Services joined together at this week’s Assistance Canine Training Services training session. Residents from Next Steps enjoyed an opportunity to participate and assist in the training of nine ACTS dogs. Puppy raisers and trainers from ACTS were delighted to have the residents assist in the process.

“We had an amazing practice session,” said Robin Crocker, director of canine development for ACTS. “Having new and different people in the room to help provide distractions allows our dogs to learn when their experience is vastly different from what we normally do as a matter of routine.”

