CONWAY — The residents and counselors from Madison’s Next Steps Community Services joined together at this week’s Assistance Canine Training Services training session. Residents from Next Steps enjoyed an opportunity to participate and assist in the training of nine ACTS dogs. Puppy raisers and trainers from ACTS were delighted to have the residents assist in the process.
“We had an amazing practice session,” said Robin Crocker, director of canine development for ACTS. “Having new and different people in the room to help provide distractions allows our dogs to learn when their experience is vastly different from what we normally do as a matter of routine.”
Nest Steps, according to its website, “provides therapeutic residential services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health conditions and other behavioral health needs.”
Nine ACTS dogs and puppy raisers along with 10 residents from Next Steps were in attendance. Training activities for the day were led by Crocker. Exercises revolved around teaching the dogs to maintain attention on their handlers despite distractions.
The residents from Next Steps assisted in providing a progression of increasingly more difficult distractions. The class ended with the Next Steps residents pairing with puppy raisers to work on teaching several different foundation skill-building tricks.
“Our puppy raisers loved it,” said Crocker. “And I think the folks from Next Steps had a good time as well.”
“What a cool experience?” was the theme of all the residents from Next Steps who attended.
ACTS trains service dogs for people with mobility disabilities that confine them to a wheelchair, and facility dogs for professionals using animal-assisted therapy in their full-time practices or jobs. The training process takes up to two years and the organization has found that the dogs in training have a profound effect on the lives of the people they touch throughout the process.
Over the past several years ACTS has come to recognize the benefit of therapy dogs in a wide range of applications. As an answer to a community need, the ACTS of Compassion Therapy Dogs program was created.
Dogs enrolled in this program do a wide variety of therapy visits throughout the community including regular visits to Next Steps Community Services group homes in Conway, Milton, and Tamworth.
“We have been visiting Next Steps homes for nearly three years now and we have established a very strong bond and partnership with the residents as well as the staff,” said Sally Burke, handler of Gertie, an ACTS of Compassion Therapy Dog.
One resident said, “the visits from the ACTS therapy dogs have a big impact on my life. A visit from the team and the therapy dogs cheers me up no matter what.”
ACTS Executive Director Kathy Metz adds, “Therapy dog visits have become a great way for us to give back to our Mount Washington Valley community. Acts of Compassion volunteers are ACTS volunteers who use their own registered therapy dogs or who take ACTS-qualified dogs in training to make visits approved and arranged through ACTS. It’s a win for everyone involved.”
According to David, the senior clinician at Next Steps, “the partnership we have developed over the years with Sally and team and the therapy dogs has been incredible. The impact the dogs have on our residents and our staff is profound.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.