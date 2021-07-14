CONWAY — The MWV Age-Friendly Community is pleased to announce a collaboration with seven Mount Washington Valley libraries to provide the tools you need to start a small kitchen garden (or patio, porch or yard garden). You can check out on loan Lowe’s 5-gallon buckets that have been stocked with hand tools including a trowel, weeder, hoe/transplanter and small clippers.
Also included are supplies including 8 quarts of dried potting soil, samples of seeds and small pots that will be restocked after each loan.
After the first day on the counter at the Madison Public Library, head librarian Sloane Jarrell noted, “Mine arrived on Friday, and it’s already gone out and there are two holds on the bucket already."
Mary Cronin of the Cook Library in Tamworth also noted how fast the garden bucket had been requested.
Other public libraries included in the program are Jackson, Ossipee, Conway, Fryeburg, Maine, and one for Freedom being loaned by emailing Renee Wheaton, the town senior resource coordinator, at coordinator03836@gmail.com
Charlie Macomber, co-convener of the MWV Age-Friendly Community, said, “We are happy to collaborate with our local libraries to provide the equipment needed by those who have downsized, or simply live where they don’t have the tools they need.
"Staying close to nature through gardening has meant so much to my wife and me. We all need to get our hands in the dirt sometimes,” he added.
Funds for the buckets and replenishable supplies has come from the generosity of New Hampshire State AARP and administered through the Gibson Center for Senior Services. Loans will continue through the summer into the fall. Please contact your local library for loan details.
