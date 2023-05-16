2023 Miss MWV Teen-Court

The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen contestants in their formal attire. From left: Cheyenne Sheehan, Ella Gilmore, Jordan Goldblatt, Brena Sheehan and Jasmine Judge. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

INTERVALE — The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Pageant was held on Sunday at Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Six young women from throughout the Valley competed in the 34th year of this scholarship program.

A month of rehearsals led up to the day-long event. During the morning, contestants participated in Interview and Public Speaking competitions. During the afternoon, they rehearsed.

2023 Miss MWV Teen

Jordan Goldblatt (right) is crowned 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen by 2022 Queen, Madison Walcott. (LISA DUFAULT PHOTO)

