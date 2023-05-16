INTERVALE — The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Pageant was held on Sunday at Believe in Books’ Theater in the Wood in Intervale. Six young women from throughout the Valley competed in the 34th year of this scholarship program.
A month of rehearsals led up to the day-long event. During the morning, contestants participated in Interview and Public Speaking competitions. During the afternoon, they rehearsed.
The evening’s program, emceed by reigning Mount Washington Valley Ms. Barbara Theriault, began with a production number, choreographed by Holly Fougere.
The formal wear competition followed, as well as the optional talent competition. Over $2,500 in scholarships were given out to the participants.
When the judges’ scores were tallied, 2022 Miss MWV Teen Madison A. Walcott placed the 2023 crown on the head of 18-year-old Jordan L. Goldblatt of Conway.
Jordan is a senior at Kennett High School and the daughter of Terri and Eric Goldblatt. She also earned a Commitment Award and the Contestant’s Award. Her title comes with a $1,000 college scholarship, crown, sash, portrait session, jewelry, bouquet and gifts from local businesses.
Ella A. Gilmore, first runner-up, is the daughter of Ray and Cassie Gilmore. A Kennett High School freshman from Intervale, she is 14 years old. In addition to her runner-up title, Gilmore received the Sales Champion Award and a Commitment Award.
Second runner-up Brena M. Sheehan, lives in Tamworth and is the daughter of David and Tina Sheehan. She is 14 years old and a freshman at Kennett High School. Sheehan also earned a Commitment Award, the Director’s Award and shared the Hostess Award.
In the optional talent competition, Cheyenne K. Sheehan took first place and received $500 for the Dotty Weisberg Talent Scholarship. She also received the Personal Growth Award, a Commitment Award and shared the Hostess Award. Jasmine A. Judge also received a Commitment Award.
A special performance was presented by Walcott. Judges for the event were Maryann Eastman, Holly Burnell and Mackenzie Herlihy, with a separate panel of talent judges, Tina Titzer, Kristen Corrigan and Leeanna Bushey.
The 2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program was sponsored by Believe in Books Literacy Foundation, Mount Washington Valley Promotions, the UPS Store of North Conway, Lifestar EMS, Lisa DuFault- Photographer and Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort-Glen Ellis.
Look for the Teen Royalty at numerous events throughout the valley in the coming year and tune in to Valley Vision Channel 3 to see the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.