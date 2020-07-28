INTERVALE — The 2020 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Pageant was held on Sunday, July 26, at Believe In Books’ Theater in the Wood, in Intervale. Rescheduled from April, eight young ladies from throughout the valley competed in the 31st year of this scholarship program.
A month of video and social-distanced rehearsals led up to the daylong event. During the morning, contestants participated in interview and public speaking competitions. During the afternoon, they rehearsed.
The evening’s program, emceed by 2016 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen, MacKenzie Herlihy, began with a production number, choreographed by Aimee Frechette. The formal wear competition followed, as well as the optional talent competition.
Nearly $2,000 in scholarships were won by the participants.
When the judges’ scores were tallied, 2019 Miss MWV Teen, Megan M. Martin, placed the 2019 crown on the head of 15-year-old Ella B. Fecteau.
Fecteau will start her junior year at Kennett High School in the fall. She also earned the talent award and a commitment award. She is the daughter of Rachel Fecteau of Fryeburg, Maine, and Greg and Becca Fecteau of Conway.
Fecteau has the distinction of becoming the first second-generation queen in this program, as her mother won the Miss Bartlett Pre-Teen title (and talent award) in 1991.
Audra J. Hamlin, first runner-up, is the daughter of Megan and Marty Hamlin. A 2020 graduate of Fryeburg Academy, Hamlin is 18 years old.
Hamlin plans to attend Mount Holyoke College in the fall, where she will major in environmental science.
In addition to her runner-up title, Hamlin received a director’s award and a commitment award.
Second Runner-Up, Brianna Goldblatt, lives in Conway and is the daughter of Eric and Terri Goldblatt. She is 18 years old and a 2020 graduate of Kennett High School. Her fall plans are to attend Champlain College and earn a degree in Graphic design. Goldblatt was also named sales champion and received a director’s award.
In addition to Fecteau and Hamlin, commitment awards were also presented to Isis J. Coombs and Nevaeh A. Knudsen, both of Conway. Coombs also received the contestant’s award. Jordan L. Goldblatt of Conway took home the personal growth award. Alia R. Davidson of Conway and Lydia R. Rabideau of Brownfield, Maine, filled out the field.
Special performances were presented by Abigail McGrath, Maddie McGrath and Liam Thompson.
The 2020 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Scholarship Program was sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Promotions, Believe In Books Literacy Foundation, Lifestar EMS, The UPS Store of North Conway, Lisa DuFault, photographer, and Jewelry by Tim Psaledakis and Friends.
Look for the teen royalty at numerous events throughout the valley in the coming year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.