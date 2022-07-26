Wayne Kukuruza passed away July 15, 2022. A funeral for Wayne will be held on Aug. 13, at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds at 1154 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. Service at 11 a.m. with reception to follow. Food and beverages will be served. In honor of Wayne, alcohol will not be served, but you are welcome to bring your own.

