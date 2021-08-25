William H. Jones passed on Nov. 14, 2020, in San Diego, Calif., after a brief illness.
Billy was born to Harold and Ada Jones on Jan. 26, 1946, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.
He graduated from Kennett High School. After high school, Billy joined the Navy and then worked for General Dynamics.
Billy was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Bobby and Roger; and his sister Marjorie.
Billy was married to Pam and they had a son Scott; stepdaughter Shannon; and seven grandchildren. Billy also had a son Doug and a daughter Vicki.
Billy was a kind and generous man and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved driving and working on cars. Billy would come home from California and visit with family and friends and to enjoy his wonderful hometown in the White Mountains.
Billy will be missed by his family and friends.
Billy will return to North Conway for his final resting at the convenience of his family at a later date.
In Billy's memory please do an act of kindness.
