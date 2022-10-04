William “Bill” Perry Gardner passed away on Oct. 1, 2022.
Bill was born in Norfolk, Va., to O.D. and Virginia (Barham) Gardner on April 25, 1938.
William “Bill” Perry Gardner passed away on Oct. 1, 2022.
Bill was born in Norfolk, Va., to O.D. and Virginia (Barham) Gardner on April 25, 1938.
He attended Norfolk public schools and graduated from Granby High School, Norfolk, Va., Lynchburg University, Lynchburg, Va., and Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
Bill was married to Nancy (Eppling) Gardner for 60 years.
Bill is survived by his wife; daughter Clare Gardner of Lovell, Maine; son Stuart Gardner and his wife, Paulette, of Des Moines, Iowa; brothers O.D. Gardner Jr. and Thomas B. Gardner and his wife, Susie; and nephew Christopher Gardner and family.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild David Grace Gardner; nephew Alex Gardner; and niece Sarah Gardner.
Bill was ordained for ministry in the VA Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. Bill served parishes in the state of Virginia from 1964-1991.
Bill retired to Lovell, where he served several UCC churches as interim minister, was Circle Travel group leader, and was a “new agent of the year” for Northwestern Mutual. Bill moved to Des Moines in 2018 where he led weekly worship services and ministered to fellow residents and staff at Edencrest in Beaverdale.
Bill enjoyed hiking, camping, travel, music (listening and especially singing), family, jokes, westerns, chocolate, good food, and above all he loved to laugh. And how could we forget his love of ice cream!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s memory to Lovell United Church of Christ or Greater Lovell Land Trust.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5 followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, IA 50322.
A celebration of life will also be held at Lovell United Church of Christ in Lovell at a later date.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.