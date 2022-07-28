Wesley Wilbur Corson, 80, passed away on July 26, 2022, at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital with his family by his side.
Wesley was born on Oct. 27, 1941, in Boston and was raised in Dover, N.H., with his parents, Eugene L. and Olive (Gray) Corson.
Wesley served his country for three years in the N.H. Army National Guard from 1963 to 1966 and three years in the Massachusetts Air National Guard from 1966 to 1969; with Honorable Discharge as a Staff Sgt., E5.
He graduated from N.H. Vocational Technical Institute with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering. He was a member of the American Legion for over 40 years and a member of the Tremont Masonic Lodge No. 77 in Southwest Harbor, Maine. He enjoyed woodworking, sports car racing, ice racing, hunting, fishing, camping and cross-country skiing.
Wes and Linda enjoyed Lionel Trains and built quite a layout over the years and loved watching his granddaughters have fun with it.
He loved Merrymeeting Lake at his parents’ camp. They spent many years vacationing on Mount Desert Island and made their home there for many years; moving to Freedom, N.H., in 2011 until they purchased their home in Fryeburg, Maine.
Wesley is survived by his wife, Linda (Raymond) Corson of 54 years; his two children, son, Adam of Fryeburg; daughter Jessica and son-in-law, John, of Eaton, N.H.; two granddaughters, Ava and Keira; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Wes was a good man, loving husband, father and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Conway Area Humane Society, 223 E. Main St., Conway NH 03818, in Wesley’s honor.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 4, at Wiggin Purdy McCooey Dion Funeral Home at 655 Central Ave. in Dover. A funeral service will follow at noon with Deacon David Divins officiating; interment will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Central Avenue, Dover, NH.
To sign our online guestbook, please go to purdyfuneralservice.com.
